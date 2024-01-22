His Girlfriend Had An Affair Baby Just To Get Revenge On Him

For the last three years, this 27-year-old man has been dating his 29-year-old girlfriend Mary. He and Mary have a 5-month-old son together named Jake, and he has a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship named Alex.

Alex is his entire world, and he admits that he probably would no longer be here if it wasn’t for Alex, even though he can be difficult to parent.

Now, he was never with Alex’s biological mom, and they spent 8 months co-parenting before Alex’s mom gave him full custody of Alex.

Back when he met Mary, he was honest with her about Alex, and Mary never had a problem with him being a single dad.

When Mary met Alex, she was excellent with him, and he never dreamed that Mary could hate the little boy.

Then, Mary ended up getting pregnant even though they weren’t trying to have a baby, but they were both elated to be parents together.

Several weeks ago, while Alex and Jake were sleeping, he and Mary were about to put on one of his favorite movies.

Mary left her phone on their couch and then got up to head to the kitchen, so she asked him to bring her phone to her.

As he picked up Mary’s phone, he saw a text from a guy named Gerald, and the message said something like, “I love that color on him.”

