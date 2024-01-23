His Girlfriend Moved Out While He Was At Work, Took His Cat And His Things, Then Blocked Him

A couple of days ago, this 29-year-old man returned home from work to discover that his 30-year-old girlfriend had moved out unexpectedly.

Not only did his girlfriend not tell him that she was moving out or ending their relationship, but she also took his cat and a few of his personal things.

He had his cat well before he met his girlfriend, so that made him super upset. She also took his laptop, his iPad, an expensive drawing tablet, his cologne she loved, a leather jacket she liked, and his tattoo machines.

“All are gone,” he explained. “No notes. I have nothing to understand this. Recently, she’s also been asking me for more money here and there; I gave her twice what she asked for to get her [a] new iPhone and some other little things.”

“I don’t care about the money; I make enough to rebuy the things, but I feel awful and broken; I miss her, and I don’t know anything. I think I should be angry or hate her, but she was the best before leaving suddenly.”

His girlfriend has struggled with depression in the past, but she has never seemed that way since they started dating.

She can be sad sometimes, but that’s it. She also has a therapist who has insisted she’s doing wonderfully and has been for a while.

So, he doesn’t think depression is what motivated his girlfriend to take his cat and his things and then ghost him.

His girlfriend has also blocked him since moving out silently, and he has no clue where she even is.

