His Girlfriend Planned A Two-Week Solo Vacation Without Him, And He’s Really Annoyed That She Doesn’t Want Him On The Trip

This guy and his girlfriend have been official for about eight months now, and when they first began dating, he made it crystal clear that he was searching for a partner with whom he could travel and go on adventures.

His girlfriend claimed to be searching for the same thing, too, which is why he got really excited.

Since becoming exclusive, they’ve planned a long trip– which they’re set to go on in March. In addition to that, he and his girlfriend had also discussed going on a smaller trip next July.

“A few suggestions were made by both of us,” he recalled, “But we agreed to look at it properly when we come home from our trip in March.”

Yet, over the past month, his girlfriend has been planning a trip in July anyway, and he just assumed that they would both be going on it.

Well, that was until he finally asked his girlfriend for more information about the trip, and she informed him that she was thinking of going away for two weeks by herself. Then, she wanted him to travel out for the last two days of her vacation to meet up with her.

He was confused, too, and asked why his girlfriend wanted to go away on a solo trip. But, she claimed to simply think it was a good idea.

“I feel like this is a trip you do alone, having the freedom of not having to answer to people and meet new people,” she responded.

He tried to bring up the fact that they’d planned to go on a mini trip that same month. Still, his girlfriend wasn’t phased and reassured him they could still take their little vacation at the tail end of her two-week solo trip.

