His Girlfriend Posted A Photo Of His Bad Haircut On Social Media, Then Said He Was Overreacting When He Demanded That She Delete It

This guy has been dating his girlfriend for about two years, and over the weekend, they decided to go out for a date consisting of dinner, bowling, and cocktails.

But, before they went out, he made an appointment to get his hair cut. And unfortunately, the barber really messed up by cutting his hair way too short.

“I’m already pretty self-conscious about my hairline anyway, and this made it look worse as my hairline was very obvious,” he recalled.

“Normally, I have my hair longer and style it in a way I like.”

Regardless of the bad haircut, though, he and his girlfriend didn’t cancel their date. Plus, his girlfriend wanted to take photos as a couple throughout the evening.

Now, he was actually fine with being photographed. The only thing he clearly asked his girlfriend not to do was post them on social media.

Well, the very next morning, his girlfriend still proceeded to post a few photos from their date night on Instagram. A few of them were fine, too, and just included shots of their food, cocktails, and bowling balls.

One of the photos, however, was a shot of him and his girlfriend together before they even left the house, and his bad haircut was on full display. So, he confronted his girlfriend and asked her to take the picture off her account.

Rather than understanding how he felt, his girlfriend just reassured him that the photo was “nice.” Then, she refused to delete it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.