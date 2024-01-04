His Girlfriend Trashed His Grandma’s Secret Recipe, And He Can’t Find It In His Heart To Forgive Her

This 38-year-old man has been living with his 36-year-old girlfriend for three years so far, and their relationship has been lovely.

Sad to say, things have gone from excellent to awful over something his girlfriend recently did, and he can’t find it in his heart to forgive her.

A couple of years ago, his grandma unfortunately passed, and prior to her passing, she gifted him her book of family recipes.

“This book was filled with secret family recipes that she trusted me with,” he explained. “I love cooking and absolutely loved my grandma’s meals, so this book means a lot to me.”

“The other day, I was looking for a recipe in the book to make one of my grandma’s special meals. But to my surprise, the page with the recipe was gone.”

“I searched everywhere and found out that my partner had thrown it away, thinking the recipe was wrong.”

His girlfriend maintained that she had no clue the book was full of recipes from his grandma and just thought it was a random, ancient notebook that had no meaning to him.

He was heartbroken upon finding out that his girlfriend had trashed this sentimental recipe from his grandma.

His girlfriend never even asked him before tossing out something that had a lot of significance to him, and he feels she at least owed him the courtesy of asking first.

