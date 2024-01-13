His Girlfriend Went For A Drive With Her Cheating Ex-Boyfriend For Two Hours Without Telling Him, And Now She Wants To Take A Trip With Her Ex

For three months, this 28-year-old man has been dating his girlfriend, who is 30. They met more than 10 years ago but never got romantically involved until just a few months ago.

Before they started dating, he gave her money so that she could provide for her 2-year-old son she had with her ex-boyfriend, who never saw their son and only gave her monetary support sparingly.

Not long ago, her ex started getting in touch with her more frequently than he used to. It seemed he was only doing so because he’d learned she was dating someone new.

“He blatantly flirts with her, which she always complains about. A couple of weeks ago, she discussed with me that she wants to talk to her ex about sending more money for the child to take some weight off my shoulders on the financial side,” he said.

Because he hoped to save more money this way, he thought it was a good idea for his girlfriend to ask her ex for more financial support.

His girlfriend currently doesn’t have a job and is living with her parents. So, she told him the plan was for her and her ex-boyfriend to chat at her parents’ house. He thought this made sense, and he felt relieved that her family would be around in case of tension.

On the day that his girlfriend and her ex were planning to get together and talk, he was hanging out with her at her parents’ house earlier in the day.

Unfortunately, at the time, they’d been bickering quite a lot, and on this particular day, he left her parents’ house because he needed space after they’d been arguing.

“When I got home, I got a text from her brother, saying that she drove off with her ex, and this made me upset as this was not what was planned before, and despite her being adamant on us being transparent and telling each other if we were going somewhere, she didn’t notify me,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.