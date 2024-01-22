His Postpartum Wife Kept Calling Him Fat And Telling Him He Needed To Get Back In The Gym, So He Told Her The Same Thing And She Ran Off Crying

This 32-year-old man unfortunately grew up being bullied by his peers because of his higher weight. His mother didn’t offer him any helpful solutions for how to lose weight, but when he went off to college, he started his weight loss journey, and he gained muscle over time. Currently, at 6’5”, he weighs 240 pounds.

He and his wife started dating when they were 25, and six months ago, his wife gave birth to their first child, a son. Understandably, having a baby can be a stressful and overwhelming adjustment, and his wife has been struggling with all the work raising their son entails.

She’s a stay-at-home mother, but there have been several mornings when she asked if he could take the day off of work because she was desperately in need of sleep, and she couldn’t get their son to stop crying at times.

Luckily, their son usually slept through most of the night, but sometimes, he would wake up crying in the mornings when he was getting up to get ready for work. He took turns checking on their son when he woke up throughout the night, too.

He’s been assisting in the childcare as much as possible after he comes home from work, so he hasn’t been going to the gym like he used to.

Since their son was born, he’s gained roughly between 25 and 30 pounds, but this doesn’t bother him since he still feels confident about how his body looks. He plans to start going to the gym again when their son has a more consistent sleep schedule, and his wife is more rested.

“She’s recently been telling me that I’m getting fat and I’m not as attractive as before,” he said.

At first, he was able to ignore her remarks, but she repeatedly made rude comments about his weight gain, and it got to the point where he could no longer ignore them.

Understandably, it was hurtful to hear his wife say these things about his body, especially when he was bullied as a child and worked so hard to feel more comfortable with himself. He expressed to his wife that her remarks were upsetting, and she assured him that she wouldn’t make those comments anymore, but she continued to do so.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.