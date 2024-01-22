His Relationship Ended And His Ex-Girlfriend Wants To Move Out, But He Still Expects Her to Pay Half Their Rent Until The Lease Is Up, And She Just Thinks It’s Cruel

This man and his girlfriend have been in a relationship for almost three years and have lived together for the last two years.

None of his friends or family members live in the town they’re living in, but his girlfriend’s parents and quite a few of her friends live in the area.

They moved to a new apartment four months ago, signing a one-year lease together, with both of their names listed on the lease.

They adored their new place, and their landlord was hoping for tenants to stay on a long-term basis, so six-month leases weren’t available.

“The landlord has both of our bank details. For rent, we both send half each. I have noticed that we seem more like friends than an actual couple,” he said.

Because of this, he decided to chat with his girlfriend to express his worries. However, she dismissed his thoughts, telling him everything was okay and nothing about their relationship had changed.

When he attempted to have the conversation once more a few weeks later, she minimized his worries again.

He attempted to discuss this with her a third time, but she brushed his worries aside again, which was the last straw.

“I told her I didn’t think we were working. She asked what brought this on, and I told her I’ve been trying to talk to her about my concerns, and she refuses to listen, and she just repeated that that’s because everything is fine,” he explained.

