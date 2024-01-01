His Son Failed For Plagiarizing His Essay, And Is Upset That He’s Not Fighting To Get Him Out Of The Punishment

If you’re a parent, did you ever have to deal with one of your kids cheating on a test or paper in school?

Many students try cheating on something at least once during their school careers. I mean, let’s face it: cheating on a test or paper can be really tempting sometimes for struggling teenagers who are desperate to get good grades.

Eventually, every student needs to learn that cheating is not okay, and sometimes, the best way to learn is to face the consequences.

One man’s son recently plagiarized his essay for English class, and now his mom and son are upset with him for letting the teacher fail him instead of fighting against the school.

His son Devin is a high school sophomore and will graduate in two years. Recently, he got in trouble with his English teacher.

Devin had to turn in an English class essay and copied most of the text from a CliffsNotes page. To avoid getting caught by online plagiarism detectors, Devin changed one of the letters in his essay to a Russian character that looked a lot like the usual English letter.

“It wasn’t as if Devin plagiarized without meaning to,” he said.

My son knew exactly what he was doing. Devin’s essay did bypass the plagiarism software, but his teacher immediately recognized that it was from CliffsNotes and informed me that Devin would be receiving a zero, which is how I became aware of the situation. Devin’s grade dropped to a D.”

After Devin’s grade dropped, he went to him and asked him to contact the school and get his grade fixed. He told Devin he wouldn’t be doing that because he deserved a zero on his essay after what he did. He told Devin he knew better and that if he was struggling to write the essay, he should’ve asked for help instead of copying and pasting his essay from the internet.

