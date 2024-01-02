His Teen Daughter Only Asks Him For Money, So He Wants To Cut Her Out Of His Life

Close to 9 years ago, this 43-year-old man got divorced from his ex-wife, and it took him the next four years to figure out how to co-parent effectively with her.

Sadly, his ex really badmouthed him to their children, who are now 16 (a son) and 19 (a daughter). Even after he and his ex were on less shaky ground, she kept telling their kids awful lies about him, which led to them resenting him.

A year after he got joint custody of his kids, his son finally figured out the truth, and he’s been quite close to his son since then. His son even asked to live with him full-time last year.

As for his daughter, that hasn’t been the case. When his daughter turned 16 and got to pick which parent she wanted to be with, she picked his ex and not him.

His daughter pretty much was done with him after that, and the only time she does reach out to him is to ask for money.

“All she really does ever contact me back for is when she needs her tuition to be paid or when she needs this or that, or a car repair,” he explained.

“When she sent me that last tuition text last month, I said no. If it’s not about money, she will either ignore me or treat me badly.”

His daughter has stolen money from him, too, in the past. She pretty much views him as an ATM and nothing more.

In light of all the terrible things he encountered with his ex and losing his children to her lies, he resolved to never allow something like that to happen to him again in his life.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.