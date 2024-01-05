His Wife Asked For A Separation, So He Got A New Girlfriend, But Now That His Wife Wants To Reconcile, He Wants To Keep Them Both

While this man and his wife are still married, they decided to separate for six months. Apparently, this was his wife’s idea, and they were both at fault for the separation.

More recently, though, he found out that his wife had been seeing and hooking up with another guy throughout their separation, and he was furious.

But, when he confronted his wife, she claimed that they’d never talked about remaining exclusive during the separation. He admits that they didn’t, either.

His wife also told him that if he wanted her to stop seeing other guys, then she would.

However, after taking some time to think about it, he wound up telling his wife to do whatever she wants. After all, it’s not like she can go back and not hook up with the other guy.

“And if she [hooked up] one time, it’s not different from [hooking up] more than one time,” he reasoned.

Then, after finding out about his wife seeing other people, he began dating again, too. He’s since entered a “kind of” relationship with another woman, and apparently, they both have romantic feelings for each other.

“We are not exclusive, though. She can date other people, and I can, too,” he noted.

Regardless, his wife now wants to reconcile their marriage since she’s reportedly “worked on her issues” and is going to therapy. But while he is open to that, mainly because they have kids who are obviously involved in the situation, he admitted that he’s now in love with the other woman he’s been seeing.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.