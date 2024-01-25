His Wife Gave Him An Ultimatum: Either Open Up Their Marriage, Or They’re Getting Divorced

A little under three years ago, this 38-year-old man’s wife, 36-year-old Sarah, pretty much gave him an ultimatum.

She said they could either open up their marriage or they’re getting divorced. He thought a lot about his options, and he told Sarah he was on board for an open marriage.

He mainly said yes to what Sarah wanted because they have two children, and the hours he works are insane.

The alternative, a divorce, sounded absolutely terrible to him, so that’s why he went along with Sarah’s wishes.

Along with agreeing, he informed Sarah that he was enforcing a few rules. Namely, dating mutual friends, coworkers, or anyone they both knew was off the table, they were not allowed to bring their dates home, and they had to keep everything confidential.

So, for the two years after that conversation, he put all of his attention into their kids and his career. Since he worked exceptionally long hours, he had no free time to spend on anyone except the kids.

He had no time to date, so he didn’t even try that out. He also ended up moving into another room in their house, as he didn’t want to sleep in the same bed as Sarah if she was also sleeping with other men.

He didn’t ask Sarah about her personal life since he didn’t want to know, and things between him and Sarah turned purely transactional. Basically, he and Sarah were just two people co-parenting, and that was it.

Over the summer, he was able to hit his money goals. He currently has no debt, and he has saved enough money for his kids to attend college.

