His Wife Kissed Another Guy While She Was Struggling With Postpartum Depression, But He Still Won’t Forgive Her And Just Served Her With Divorce Papers

This man is currently married, but after his wife delivered their daughter one year ago, he claimed that everything in their relationship totally changed.

According to him, his wife was constantly angry all of a sudden, and she became very paranoid and suspicious of everybody. He believes that, in some ways, his mother-in-law was responsible for this.

“My mother-in-law would constantly accuse me of cheating, and she and my wife would talk bad about me on the phone when I was not home,” he recalled.

Then, one day, his wife randomly said that she was leaving him, and his mother-in-law helped pack up all of his wife’s belongings. Afterward, she left with their daughter and went to her mom’s house.

Later that same night, his wife proceeded to call him and admit that she had kissed another guy. She also asked him how it felt to get cheated on– again accusing him of betraying her and being a cheater.

At that point, he was done and didn’t even try to deny anything. Instead, he just told his wife not to come home. Well, she still kept blowing up his phone.

“And I refused to reply back or pick up her calls,” he said.

About two days later, though, his wife did show up at the house and asked him for help with her mental health.

So, he took her to the hospital, and she wound up getting diagnosed with postpartum depression (PPD). She was also put on medication.

