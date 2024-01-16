His Wife Left Him And Hasn’t Spoken To Him In A Year As She Was Finding Herself, And Now She Wants Him To Take Her Back

This 30-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife got married six years back. Now, he proposed to her after only four months of dating, and he knew it seemed fast, but it felt like the right thing for him to do.

He does have a son from a previous relationship who is now 8, and when he married his wife, their family grew from two to three.

Everything was amazing between him and his wife in the beginning, and when they learned they were going to have a baby together, they were overjoyed.

“Sadly, our baby was stillbirth, and that started the fast decline of our relationship,” he explained. “It sent her into an extreme depression.”

“It was like nothing could help it, and I was watching my beautiful wife die while still being perfectly physically healthy.”

“By the next few months, instead of waking up to her next to me, I woke up to a note [from] her telling me she was going to clear her head. One week, no response. Before I knew it, she came back—and retrieved half of her stuff. I was blocked on everything.”

It really did hurt him deeply. He had just lost his baby, and then he lost his wife two months after that.

He started to become severely depressed, and he tried his best to hide that from his son. His life was super difficult, he dropped a ton of weight, and he was living like he was on autopilot.

Eventually, things improved for him as he reconnected with his closest friends and reentered society, so to speak.

