His Wife Left Him For Her Coworker But Now Wants Him Back, And He’s Struggling To Feel Comfortable With Her

This 30-year-old man was with his 29-year-old wife for 8 years and married for less than two when things completely fell apart.

He thought their marriage was full of love and adventure, and he was so happy to be with his wife, but she hardly felt the same way.

Right after he and his wife tied the knot, she informed him that she was upset about several things in their relationship.

She then voiced to him that she was not positive marrying him was the right thing to do, as it means she will never know if there is another man out there who is a better fit for her.

“Eventually, after a year and change of witnessing my wife’s withdrawal from me emotionally, despite my best efforts, she informed me she didn’t want our relationship anymore,” he explained.

“It completely broke me; I loved her so much, I tried so hard, and I felt like our marriage was really improving. She let me know she wasn’t 100% on getting married, but still agreed anyway.”

He knew he had to let go and focus on healing instead of trying to think he could have done something different or better.

He finally accepted that the problem in his marriage never was him; it was his wife’s issue with communicating clearly.

He wished his wife chose to work things out with them instead of leaving, and he later learned she essentially left him for one of her male coworkers.

