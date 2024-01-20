His Wife Lent Her Best Friend A Whopping $40,000 Behind His Back, And It Left Him Feeling Really Used

This 42-year-old man is married to his wife, 41, and her best friend’s name is Lisa. His wife considers Lisa family, and they’re like sisters. Unfortunately, Lisa has gone through a lot of difficult times over the years.

Lisa filed for divorce from her now ex-husband, who was insane and didn’t help her at all with childrearing or housework. After the divorce was finalized, Lisa did her best to improve her life and build a happy, stable environment for the children she had with her ex.

Now, Lisa is remarried and has made huge strides toward a better life. In his view, Lisa is the strongest person he has ever met, and it’s wonderful to see how far she’s come since the toxic marriage she was in.

He and his wife are doing pretty well financially, and they’ve supported Lisa a lot throughout the years.

Since Lisa is his wife’s best friend, he is content helping Lisa whenever he can. A while ago, his wife let Lisa borrow $20,000, and she let him know about it. This didn’t bother him at all because he felt it was a kind gesture to help Lisa.

“A week later, she let her $40,000 more without talking to me about it. A few days later, I’m feeling really used. Like I’m a bank,” he said.

While confronting his wife about the issue, he said she should allow him to have a say before she loaned Lisa even more money. He then added that he’s “not a bank,” and the conversation escalated and got tense.

“She was defensive at first, then apologetic. But it doesn’t matter. She did that,” he explained.

Later, his wife argued that she wasn’t obligated to let him know, and she asked why he even cared in the first place. It wasn’t a big deal from her perspective, which further upset him.

