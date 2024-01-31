His Wife Of 10 Years Has Completely Given Up On Taking Care Of Herself And Their Household, And Now He Isn’t Sure If Her Mental Health Is Really That Bad Or If She’s Being Manipulative

Have you ever tried helping someone struggling so badly mentally that it seemed as if there was hardly anything you could do?

One man is at a loss for what to do after his wife’s mental health and motivation began steadily declining after they got married and had two kids.

He’s 37, and his wife is 43-years-old. They’ve been married for 10 years, and when he first met his wife, he fell in love with how adventurous and driven she was. His wife was so lively and exciting that he was sure she’d make an excellent wife and mother.

However, his wife began to change shortly after they married, and she’s become more unrecognizable over the years.

“Almost immediately after we married, she stopped doing anything in regards to beauty,” he said.

“She changed quite a lot. [She] has trouble brushing her hair, and it always looks a bit unkempt. [She] buys baggy clothes and wants to wear them until they are rags. I literally have to give her money and send her to the shop to buy clothes for herself. I don’t know what’s up with her. I thought she needed to seek help, but she refuses.”

Throughout their marriage, he’s done his best to support his wife and give her what she needs, but she hasn’t turned a corner. If anything, she’s gotten worse and doesn’t accept any help.

At first, he thought his wife had only stopped caring about her appearance. But after she had their son, it became more apparent that she struggled to care for herself in general. She gave up the idea of getting a job, stopped caring for the house, and began hoarding items. Whenever he hired cleaners, his wife would send them home.

Things somehow got worse when his wife had their daughter three years ago. His wife can hardly take care of herself or their daughter, and he has to step in as much as possible when he’s not at work. He worries his kids won’t develop properly and that he will burn out one day as he tries to keep his family together.

