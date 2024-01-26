His Wife Says He Humiliated Her By Sending Their Daughter To School In Pajamas

This mand and his wife have a 7-year-old daughter named Elsie who has picked up a habit lately of making their mornings a nightmare.

Any time that he or his wife asks Elsie to put on her clothes for school, she throws a complete tantrum.

He and his wife attempted to set Elsie’s clothes out for her the evening before school, but Elsie still created problems.

Elsie also refuses to sleep in her clothes for school, so that is not a viable solution to the problem either.

Since his wife leaves for work every morning before he does, he’s the one left to put up with Elsie’s fits of rage over getting changed.

This mornig, he woke Elsie up for school, and she instantly said she was not going to get dressed.

He wasn’t down to argue with her, so he said that was fine and she could simply go to school in her pajamas.

“She looked pretty shocked because I don’t think it was the outcome she was expecting, but the rest of the morning went a lot smoother than normal,” he explained.

“We got in the car and she was more quiet than usual, so I could tell she wasn’t really sure what to think of it.”

