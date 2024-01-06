His Wife Threatened To Divorce Him When He Said He’s Going To Be The Only One Parenting Their Spoiled, Bully Of A Son From Now On

This 40-year-old man’s 38-year-old wife is a proponent of soft parenting. Soft parenting, also referred to as gentle parenting, is a parenting style that focuses on creating a relationship with your child that is based on your child being able to express their feelings in an appropriate way.

Soft parenting is also meant to teach your child how to be empathetic from an early age, though sadly, it seems this man’s wife missed the memo on that.

His wife doesn’t think that any child should be punished or reprimanded for anything that they do and that you also should never tell a child “no.”

For the first eight years of their son’s life, his wife would not allow him to help her parent at all. Any time that he attempted to intervene and discipline their son, tell him how to behave, or instill manners in him, his wife would get upset.

His wife would criticize his methods of parenting to the point where he had to ask her to not do this in front of their son.

That didn’t help things, and his wife continued to put him down in front of their son when he tried to help parent.

While this was all occurring, he never engaged and argued back with her while their son was present, even if he did not agree with what she was doing.

“So, our son grew up to be a rather spoiled child who didn’t know the word no,” he explained. “My wife always defended him and said that I can spoil a child’s psyche with prohibitions.”

“The only time she gently asked our son to stop misbehaving was when he tortured our cat. And even then, my wife kept quiet the whole time our son was doing it, didn’t let me interfere, and only when the cat scratched our son in the face she groaned and said, “Oh, honey, maybe you should stop playing with the cat.”

