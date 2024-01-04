His Wife Wants To Divorce Him So She Can Get Married To Her Ex And Be His Second Wife

Before this 35-year-old man’s 36-year-old wife met him, she dated her ex 16 years ago. Back then, his wife was in college, and so was her ex.

His wife dated her ex for 6 years, but when this guy turned 30, his family said he had to return to his home country and get married.

The family of his wife’s ex was willing to accept her as a potential suitor, but there were a couple of conditions his wife had to agree to.

His wife had to give up her life and career in America, she had to convert to their religion, and she had to live with her ex’s family for an entire year so that she could be immersed in their customs.

His wife wasn’t happy with the conditions, and her ex wasn’t alright with his very wealthy family disowning him, which would happen if he picked her against their wishes.

His wife and her ex broke up on wonderful terms, and then his wife’s ex got married a year later to a girl his mom and dad picked out for him. His wife’s ex has since gone on to have two children.

“My wife and I started dating around the time they broke up. I should’ve seen the warning signs back then, but I didn’t ’cause I was trying to be “open-minded,” he explained.

“She never broke contact with him, we attended his wedding together, and he attended ours. I thought it was just another case of exes who had a chill breakup and continued to be friends, even though I felt weird. I felt we never fully emotionally connected.”

He and his wife never went on to have kids, as she always insisted she was not ready to be a mom. Sadly, he can now see that was a lie, and in fact, she never wanted to be anchored to him in this way.

