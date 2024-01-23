His Youngest Daughter Called His Oldest A “Loser” When Nobody Showed Up To Her Birthday Party

This man and his wife have two teenage daughters: 15-year-old Jen and 14-year-old Kim. He says that Kim is super popular at school, but Jen doesn’t have a single friend.

Several weeks back, Jen celebrated her birthday, and she decided to invite all of her classmates to attend.

Jen doesn’t like any of her classmates, so he pointed out to her that it was not a good idea to do this, but she insisted on inviting her whole class to her party anyway.

He suspects Jen did this because Kim always includes everyone on guest lists for her parties, and every single person invited always shows up.

Jen was hoping a handful of her classmates would show up to her party, at least. Kim thought the misfortune of her sister worrying about the party was completely hilarious.

Kim relentlessly bullied Jen by saying things like she would bet money not a single person would show up to her birthday party.

“And of course, just like she guessed, no one came,” he explained. “We were all upset about this while Kim laughed at Jen and called her a loser and told her there will be many people going to her (Kim’s) birthday.”

“I told her there won’t be many people because she will not have a birthday party. Well, her birthday is in a few days, and she is begging me to let her celebrate, but I won’t.”

“My wife thinks I’m overreacting and being [a jerk], but I’m teaching her a lesson. Plus, Jen is quite pleased that Kim is not getting to celebrate, and I don’t want to ruin it for her.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.