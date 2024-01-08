How To Rescue Your Carpet In Case You End Up Spilling Red Wine All Over The Place

We’ve all been there before. You’re enjoying a glass full of red wine, and after taking a sip, you go to set it down.

However, the glass tilts and splashes all over your carpet. Nothing can ruin a relaxing evening faster. The situation is also made much worse if your carpet is white.

Everyone knows that red wine stains are tough to remove, but with the right tools, methods, and quick action, you can save your rug and make it look as good as new again.

The key to preventing red wine from leaving a permanent mark is to remove the mess while it’s still wet, so you don’t want to waste any time! Here are four tried and true ways to get red wine out of your carpet.

Cold Water

For this method, you’ll need cold water and white towels. Cold water is crucial here since wine contains tannins from grapes, which are best absorbed by cold water.

It’s also recommended to use white towels so the dye from the towels doesn’t transfer to the carpet. Afterward, white towels can be bleached to erase the wine stains.

Finally, blotting is always better than rubbing or scrubbing. Scrubbing will cause the wine stain to spread, and it can damage the fibers of your carpet.

First, blot the wine stain with a dry white towel. Then, continue blotting with a wet white towel until you’ve removed as much of the wine as possible.

