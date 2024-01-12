If Someone Doesn’t Love You Or Treat You The Way You Deserve, This Is The Year For You To Wave Goodbye To Them

If you’ve been single for a little while or have experience with dating around, let me know if you’re guilty of this.

Let’s say you’ve been dating a guy for a few weeks. At first, you were really into him, but the feelings started dying down as you noticed he wasn’t reciprocating them.

You told him how much you liked him, or maybe, after a few months, let it slip that you were falling in love with him, yet he didn’t say he felt the same way.

However, what did you do? Did you keep seeing and keeping him around even though he didn’t seem as interested in you as you were in him? Why did you do that?

That’s something you can only answer for yourself, to be honest. However, if you’ve found yourself in that situation, you should know you’re not alone.

Many people hold onto romantic partners who don’t love or even like them as much because they’re scared of starting over or being alone.

But we’ve entered a new year, and in 2024, you’ve got to stop doing that. In 2024, we’re going to have to let go of people who don’t love us or treat us the way we deserve to be treated.

Keeping this kind of people around in your life, or worse, continually showing up and doing things for them, is just a way of letting them take advantage of you.

I know exactly what it’s like to keep people around for the sake of having people around you, even if they don’t treat you nearly as well as you treat them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.