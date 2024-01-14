If You Aren’t Sure How To Wear Boyfriend Jeans, Here Are Some Outfit Ideas That Will Help You Create Well-Tailored Looks

Skinny jeans are out, and boyfriend jeans are in! Boyfriend jeans have become wildly popular among the Gen Z crowd.

Even some millennials are ditching their skinnies and hopping on the trend. This fashionably slouchy style of denim is revered for its versatility and comfort—no other jean has your back the way boyfriend jeans do, making them a true wardrobe staple.

Whether you’re dressing up your pair or keeping it laidback, boyfriend jeans will work for any occasion.

Though the “borrowed from the boys” aesthetic may appear effortless, it can be challenging to style. The denim should have a relaxed fit, but it can’t be too loose lest it look like you’re drowning in it. It needs to hug your hips but be baggy around the thighs.

For those who aren’t sure how to wear boyfriend jeans, here are some outfit ideas that will help you create well-tailored looks to suit your lifestyle and personal taste.

Fitted Top

Off-the-shoulder tops or blouses with a sweetheart neckline can elevate basic jeans by adding a touch of sophistication.

A tight top will balance the slouchy fit of your pants, making your ensemble look appealing rather than sloppy.

Stick with neutral-colored tops for an off-duty model look, and add luxe accessories, like a pair of trendy sunglasses, to complete the outfit.

