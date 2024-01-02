If You Want To Make Something On The Light Side For Dinner, Try These Little Veggie Pizzas

On the days you indulged in a larger lunch, you probably want something on the light side for dinner. It’s so hard to come up with yummy and healthy meal ideas that don’t include carbs, calories, or heavy cream.

Maybe the only thing you could come up with to eat right now is a salad, but that doesn’t sound appealing to you. Well, we’ve got good news; a light and healthy dinner does not mean a bland and boring salad.

A TikTok user who goes by the handle @chelseybeautyy has a recipe for these bite-sized zucchini pizzas.

They’re like cute mini margherita pizzas, just without the crust. It’s a great way to get more vegetables into your diet.

Zucchini is loaded with tons of nutritional benefits. The squash contains lots of fiber and valuable minerals, such as calcium, iron, and potassium.

Oh, and did I mention they were mini? Somehow, food just tastes better when they are miniature-sized. You can conveniently pop the whole thing in your mouth and enjoy all the blended flavors in one bite.

Start by slicing up a zucchini, then cover a baking sheet in aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray. Arrange the zucchini slices on the baking sheet.

Next, grab a jar of pizza sauce and scoop some sauce on top of each piece of zucchini. After layering on the sauce, chop up some basil leaves and sprinkle them on top.

Then, place a chunk of fresh mozzarella cheese on the zucchini and top it all off with some Italian seasoning.

