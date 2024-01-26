If You’re Sick Of Dealing With Closet Chaos, Here’s How To Take Back Control And Clean Out The Wardrobe Clutter

Raise your hand if you’re guilty of letting your closet overflow and get too messy to handle.

You may not be able to see it, but I’m raising my hand right now. I’ve let my closet get too full over the years, and eventually, it will get to a point where I feel like if I don’t purge some of the things I have in there, I’ll freak out.

But then, once you take the time to actually clean out and organize your closet, you’ll find yourself so much happier in your living space.

If your closet is low-key overflowing and you desperately need to clear and organize it, here are some tips for gaining control of your closet back.

Get rid of clothes you know you’ll never wear again

Many of us hold onto clothes not because we’re going to wear them a lot but because we used to wear them a lot, and they hold sentimental value. In other instances, we hold onto clothes that other people bought for us that we didn’t like but held onto so as not to offend anyone.

If you want to get your closet under control, you’ve got to get rid of the things you 100% know you won’t wear again. I know you know what I’m talking about. The top you look past every time you decide what to wear needs to go.

Re-asses the clothes you hardly wear

If there are clothes you wear less than five times a year, you should decide whether they’re worth holding onto. You want more room in your closet, so unless you can build a bigger one, you will have to get rid of things. Try on the clothes you rarely wear and make a pact to wear them more often or get rid of them.

