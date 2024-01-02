If You’ve Ever Wondered Why It Feels Like You Have A Lump In Your Throat When You’re About To Cry, Here’s The Reason This Happens

Whether you’re watching a sad, dramatic breakup scene take place in your favorite rom-com or you’re overcome with joy about the union of the bride and groom at a wedding ceremony, your body responds in the same way—tears.

However, you may have noticed that the urge to cry is accompanied by the feeling of having a lump in your throat.

The sensation is a natural response to sadness or other strong emotions, so it’s nothing to be alarmed about.

In medical terms, it’s called “globus sensation” or “globus pharyngeus.” But why exactly does it happen? And what physical changes are going on in your body when this occurs?

One of the primary reasons for the lump in the throat feeling is the activation of your fight or flight response, which is the body’s stress response system. When you’re in an emotional state, that kicks the sympathetic nervous system into gear, releasing stress hormones like adrenaline.

These hormones can cause a number of physical reactions, including the tightening of muscles. So, when you feel like you have a lump in your throat, your throat and neck muscles are actually tensing up.

Additionally, when this system switches on, it needs to send oxygen throughout your body to make it easier for you to launch an attack or run away to safety.

In order to spread oxygen to your muscles, you must breathe it in first. The nervous system will communicate to your glottis, which is the opening in your throat that helps your lungs take in air, that it needs to stay open for as long as it can. The larger the opening, the more air will be able to enter.

While the sensation might feel bothersome, it’s typically not painful. There are a few strategies to make the lump in your throat go away.

