In A Recent Study Of Over 25,000 Dogs, Researchers Came One Step Closer To Understanding Why Smaller Dog Breeds Live Longer Than Their Larger Counterparts

Researchers are getting closer to understanding why tinier dog breeds often have longer lifespans than their larger canine counterparts.

The findings of a new study conducted by the Dog Aging Project (DAP) suggest that while dogs of all sizes may encounter a similar range of health issues, the intensity of these conditions tends to be greater in larger breeds.

The link between a dog’s size, its age, and overall health is intricate and has significant ramifications for both veterinary and human medicine. This extensive study illuminated how dogs of varying sizes and breeds encounter different health issues over their lifetimes.

The results offered key insights that are crucial for understanding the complexities of illness and aging, which are applicable not only to dogs but potentially to human health, too.

To conduct this study, researchers examined over 25,000 dogs from 238 different breeds. The findings suggest that large dogs tend to be more vulnerable to cancers, gastrointestinal issues, bone-related diseases, endocrine and neurological disorders, as well as ear, nose, throat, and infectious diseases.

On the other hand, smaller dogs are more likely to suffer from eye, heart, and respiratory problems, in addition to pancreatic or liver diseases. However, the size of a dog appeared to have little impact on the prevalence of kidney or urinary tract diseases.

Age is an undeniable element influencing disease risk in dogs, irrespective of their size. In other words, the older a dog gets, the more prone it becomes to various health problems.

This pattern holds true for all dog breeds and sizes, but the particular ailments may vary. In larger dogs, for instance, there’s an increased likelihood of developing orthopedic issues, skin conditions, and cancer as they age. Conversely, smaller dog breeds tend to experience a higher incidence of endocrine and heart-related diseases as they age.

The research also took into account variables like whether the dogs were purebred or mixed-breed and the location where the dogs lived. Yet, these variables did not significantly impact the core findings regarding the connection between a dog’s size, age, and the likelihood of disease.

