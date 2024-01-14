It May Hurt To Outgrow Your Friends, And Here Are Some Signs That It’s Happening To You

As much as we’d love to say we are still super close with the same people we used to hang out with 10 years ago, that’s not always the case.

Friendships are a beautiful thing, and while it truly is a gift to have childhood friends in your life when you’re an adult, certain friends are only in your life for a certain period.

As much as it may hurt to admit you’ve outgrown some of your friends, it’s important to acknowledge so that you can continue to grow and move on to bigger and better things with friends who will help you get there.

If you’re unsure whether or not you’re outgrowing some of your friends, here are some signs that it’s happening.

You struggle to find time to hangout

When you’re the closest you’ve ever been with a friend, you prioritize the time you spend together. Of course, it’s normal for friends to be busy and occasionally sacrifice some hangout time because of other responsibilities.

However, if it feels like you’re canceling or postponing plans with your friends more than you hang out with them, it’s a red flag.

You find yourself complaining about them more often

Strong and healthy friendships shouldn’t cause you to complain about them constantly. Sure, we all have our little riffs with each other occasionally, but constantly complaining about your friends is a sign that you have outgrown them. You don’t have to be friends with someone that you complain about.

