It’s Easy To Feel Like A Kid Masquerading As A Put-Together Grown-Up, So Here’s How To Tell If You’re Really “Adulting”

The older I get, the more I realize that we’re all just walking around, pretending like we know things and cosplaying as mature adults who have their lives all together. It really has put the phrase “fake it until you make it” into perspective.

Sometimes, I still feel like I’m twelve years old. Yet, I find myself marveling at how much my baby cousins have grown, uttering corny phrases I swore I’d never say, such as, “I can’t believe how big you are now!” and “Do you remember me?” Or, I’ll often be in complete bafflement over the trends that kids are into these days.

If you’ve ever found yourself feeling the same way and doing the same things, you may be questioning the level of your adulting. How can you tell if you’re a full-fledged adult? Aside from the fine lines, persistent back pain, and violent hangovers after downing just a couple of drinks the night before, here are some signs that you’re officially a grown-up. Yay for adulthood!

Buying A New Car

Other than buying a house, buying a new car is one of the biggest adult purchases you can make. It means you know all the struggles of employment because you have had a steady job for long enough to be able to make car payments. Instead of opting for something fast and flashy, you sought out something dependable.

Before you bought the car, you did tons of research to ensure that it was safe, reliable, and gets good gas mileage. Your main concern was that your new vehicle fulfilled all your transportation needs, not whether it would win in a street racing competition.

Doing Laundry Correctly

Suddenly, you’ve realized that separating your whites from your colors may actually be helpful in preserving the longevity of your clothes. You also read the labels on your clothing that provide instructions on how to wash them properly.

You’ve learned that dumping full cups of detergent in doesn’t make your clothes clean. You may even set aside a day specifically for doing laundry! That’s how you know you’re a real adult.

