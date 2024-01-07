It’s Okay For Your Feelings To Change: Here’s How To Figure Out If You’re Falling Out Of Love With Your Partner

It can be really hard to admit that you’re starting to lose the loving feelings you once had for somebody.

When you’ve been in a relationship and begin to feel differently about your partner, it can be scary and hard to figure out what to do next.

If you’ve been with someone long enough to get out of the honeymoon phase and don’t feel as loving toward them as you used to, it’s okay and doesn’t make you a bad person. Acknowledging those feelings can be difficult, so here are some signs that you may be falling out of love.

You don’t want to spend as much time with them

There’s a difference between needing a little break from someone and not wanting to spend time with them anymore. If you suddenly dread going on dates or spending time with your partner, that’s a big sign that you should reconsider your relationship.

After all, how can you still be in love with someone if you never want to spend time with them?

You stop sharing information with them

When we start falling out of love with someone, we may start feeling less inclined to share personal stories or details with them.

You may notice that you’ve stopped opening up to your partner or don’t feel the need to tell them about your life or inner thoughts anymore. It indicates that you’re mentally pulling away from that person and may want to reflect on how you truly feel about them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.