Jobs Have The Potential To Make Or Break The Success Of Your Relationship, So Here Are The Careers With The Highest Divorce Rates In The U.S.

It’s been known for a long time that divorce is one of the most stressful life events a person can go through.

So many factors can lead to a marriage’s downfall, and often, it feels unpreventable. Many people think of financial issues and communication problems as contributors to divorces, but what about career choices?

Recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau and other surveys are making it more apparent which kinds of jobs often lead people to get a divorce. When you think about it, our jobs play a huge role in our relationships.

If you work more time-consuming, stressful jobs, you likely won’t have enough time or energy to put toward your marriage. Plus, if you have a job that makes more or less money than your spouse, that can also create some tension.

Here are some of the careers with the highest divorce rates.

Bartenders

Data has shown that bartending is a career with a significantly high divorce rate in America. While there are many great, hard-working bartenders who are passionate about their craft, working with alcohol and dealing with intoxicated people can get messy. Not to mention, many bartenders have to deal with long and late hours.

Gaming service managers and workers

These employees often work in casinos or environments where gambling takes place. Work-related stress is high, and casinos are another environment involving alcohol, which, again, can get messy.

