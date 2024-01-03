Leave Your Guests With Something To “Taco ‘Bout” By Including A Topping-Filled Taco Bar At Your Wedding

One of the most popular meals to make at home is a beloved one – tacos!

Who doesn’t love a good taco night? Tacos are super versatile, and you can make them as elaborate or as simple as you’d like. Also, there’s sometimes nothing better than seeing a taco truck on the street after a long night at an event.

If you’re getting married soon and trying to think of what kind of food to serve at your wedding, how about tacos? Better yet, how about creating a taco bar?

Like a dessert table, taco bars are a fun, interactive way for your guests to enjoy delicious self-made tacos that will keep them fueled for night or dancing and fun.

There are some things you’ll want to consider before having a taco bar at your wedding.

First, you and your future spouse will want to think about when and where to have your taco bar.

You could have it be the main feature of your reception dinner, where you’ll have to have enough supplies to give everyone an entree’s worth of tacos, or you could have it open during cocktail hour or for the later portion of the evening, where everyone could use a late-night snack.

Next, you’ll want to think of the kind of tacos your guests can make. Tacos need three basic elements: a tortilla/shell, a protein-based filling, and toppings.

If tacos will be the “main meal” at your reception, you’ll want to provide as many options as possible.

