Less Than A Week After She Got Divorced, Her Father Tried To Force Her To Move Out Of The House That He Bought Her And Promised Would Be Put In Her Name

After being married for 10 years, this 30-year-old woman recently got divorced. Thankfully, the split was very amicable, and she and her ex-husband have managed to remain friends– even though she’s still grieving their relationship.

After the divorce, her ex-husband moved into an apartment near their house. That way, he would be able to remain close to their kids and could still help her out whenever she needed.

However, since she and her ex tied the knot when they were so young, her father decided to buy them a house and claimed that he would eventually transfer the property into her name.

“That day never came,” she recalled, “But I was okay with that since I was not paying rent.”

Some issues did start to arise, though, when her father then began showing up at her house unannounced and constantly kept making changes to the home. He would also complain whenever she paid for any improvements on the house without letting him “approve” the projects first.

And more recently, just three days after her ex-husband officially moved out of her house, her father confronted her and claimed that he wanted her to move back in with him again.

“But I said I wouldn’t do that because of my kids and because he lives in another city,” she explained.

“I convinced him at first to let me rent the house and use the money to rent an apartment.”

Yet, two days after that, her father showed up at her house again and revealed how he’d made an offer on an apartment. Plus, he planned to put her house up for rent in order to cover the apartment’s costs.

