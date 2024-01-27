Meet The Scottish Fold, An Adorable And Loving Feline Breed Inspired By An Intriguing Barn Cat In Scotland Named Susie

If you’ve ever noticed an adorable cat with folded ears that looked like it just walked out of a storybook, you probably had the pleasure of seeing a Scottish Fold– a breed as unique as it is charming.

Known for their distinctive folded ears, these feline friends have a look that’s both quirky and endearing, making them a favorite among cat enthusiasts.

But there’s much more to these cats than just their cute appearance. Let’s dive into the history of Scottish Folds and discuss what makes them such delightful companions.

History & Origins Of The Scottish Fold

The Scottish Fold’s story actually began back in the 1960s in Scotland with a lovable barn cat named Susie.

Her unusual folded ears caught the attention of a local farmer, and before long, breeders took an interest.

The intriguing physical trait was discovered to be a natural mutation, and thus, the Scottish Fold breed was born. Then, these cats quickly gained popularity, not just for their unique look but for their wonderful temperament as well.

Physical Characteristics

Apart from the obvious folded ears, Scottish Folds have other distinctive features, too.

