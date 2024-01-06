Melatonin Use Is Increasing Among Children In The U.S., With Nearly 20% Of Kids Under The Age Of 14 Taking It Before Bedtime

According to a recent study published in JAMA Pediatrics, children under the age of 14 are increasingly using melatonin before bedtime, even though it’s not strictly regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Melatonin, a hormone created by the brain’s pineal gland, plays a crucial role in managing circadian rhythm, or the 24-hour internal clock that dictates when we go to sleep and when we wake up. So, in recent years, Americans have increasingly turned to melatonin supplements as a way to remedy insomnia.

In numerous other nations, including the United Kingdom, melatonin is actually only accessible after obtaining a prescription. However, melatonin is only categorized as a dietary supplement in the United States, which means it’s subject to different regulations compared to standard foods and drugs.

The FDA doesn’t pre-approve supplements for safety, efficacy, or labeling accuracy prior to hitting the market. Rather, it’s the responsibility of the supplement manufacturers to ensure their products are correctly labeled and safe.

So, the FDA hasn’t approved any sleep-inducing drugs for children under the age of 18. Yet, melatonin use is still rising.

To figure out just how common melatonin use has become among children, researchers first surveyed close to 1,000 U.S. parents in the first six months of 2023, according to the University of Colorado Boulder.

The survey revealed that 18.5% of children between the ages of 5 and 9 had taken melatonin within the last 30 days. Then, this figure increased to 19.4% for children ages 10 to 13. Additionally, around 6% of preschoolers between 1 and 4 years old had used melatonin supplements in the past month.

This is a notable increase from 2017 to 2018, when only approximately 1.3% of parents reported their children taking melatonin.

There is still a lack of data on the long-term effects that melatonin could have on children, according to Cora Collette Breuner, a University of Washington pediatrician.

