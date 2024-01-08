Micro-Weddings, Minimalist Bouquets, And More: These Trends Are Set To Dominate The Wedding Industry This Year

As we dive further into 2024, we will start seeing more emerging wedding trends as people continue to tie the knot. Already, ‘wedding experts’ and professional planners have been keeping their eyes out for upcoming wedding trends and patterns, letting us know what to expect at weddings in 2024.

They range from micro-weddings to boat weddings, and all seem quite fabulous. Here are the biggest wedding trends expected to be used in 2024!

Uneven wedding parties

It used to be that couples and wedding planners would freak out when there wasn’t an even number of bridesmaids and groomsmen at the altar.

However, nowadays, people are choosing to let that tradition go, and if there are more bridesmaids than groomsmen or vice versa, it’s fine! At the end of the day, you should have the people who mean the most to you standing with you at the altar.

Minimalist bouquets

These days, people are spending less money and less time worrying about creating expensive and extravagant bouquets for their wedding day. Gone are the days of taking hours to plan a single bouquet. Instead, brides are opting for smaller, simpler floral arrangements, and some are even excluding their bouquets altogether.

More micro-weddings

Because we’re living in a time where planning and hosting a ‘big white wedding’ is incredibly expensive, more couples are opting for a micro-wedding.

