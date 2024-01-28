New Research Suggests That Following A Vegan Diet During Pregnancy Is Linked To A Higher Risk of Preeclampsia And Lower Baby Birth Weights

A new study suggests that pregnant women who eat a vegan diet might face increased health risks for themselves and their babies.

Recent research conducted by scientists in Denmark indicates that vegan mothers have a higher likelihood of experiencing preeclampsia and their babies being born with lower birth weights.

The rise of veganism has become a notable trend in Western cultures in recent years, fueled by concerns for the environment, ethics, and animal welfare.

So, what was once considered a niche lifestyle choice has now become an integral aspect of our dietary habits.

For example, in Denmark, the percentage of vegans has increased from less than 1% in 2010 to approximately 3% in 2022, with a significant uptick among young adults and pregnant women. However, this dietary change raises questions about its impact on pregnancy outcomes.

Over 91,000 women were involved in the Danish National Birth Cohort study, which helped shed some light on the issue.

The goal of the study was to investigate the nutritional makeup of different plant-based diets during pregnancy and their correlation with birth outcomes.

The study ran from 1996 to 2002 and involved 91,281 expectant mothers, accounting for about 35% of all Danish births in that timeframe.

The researchers conducted detailed interviews with each participant and examined their dietary habits through the extensive Food Frequency Questionnaire.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.