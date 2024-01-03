New Research Suggests That Sniffing Women’s Tears Can Result In An Over 40% Decrease In Aggression Among Men

Recent research suggests that sniffing women’s tears can have a surprising effect on men: it significantly reduces their aggression. This intriguing finding is the result of a study where men who smelled women’s tears showed over a 40% drop in aggressive tendencies, as indicated by both their behavior and brain activity.

Published in PLOS Biology, the study’s authors suggest that this calming effect might not be limited to women’s tears but could apply to all human tears, hinting at a protective role for this emotional expression.

“These findings suggest that tears are a chemical blanket offering protection against aggression and that this effect is common to rodents and humans, and perhaps other mammals as well,” said Noam Sobel, the study’s co-author.

While the field of human chemosignaling has been relatively unexplored, previous studies conducted by Sobel have noted the interesting effects of women’s tears on men. For instance, a decrease in testosterone levels.

“We knew that sniffing tears lowers testosterone and that lowering testosterone has a greater effect on aggression in men than in women, so we began by studying the impact of tears on men because this gave us higher chances of seeing an effect,” detailed Shani Agron, the study’s lead author.

Humans have the ability to detect a wide range of odors and chemicals released by others, which often subconsciously offer social cues. Prior studies indicate that humans can sense fear and anxiety through smell, and there’s evidence suggesting that sweat can communicate emotional states.

This phenomenon of chemical communication isn’t just limited to humans, either. For instance, dogs seem capable of sensing human chemosignals that reflect various emotions like joy and fear.

To investigate the role of tears in this context, the researchers gathered “emotional” tears from six women between the ages of 22 and 25. This small group was selected from over 100 volunteers because they were the only ones who could produce a sufficient amount of tears for the research.

According to Sobel, collecting the tears was a significant challenge for them. Each male participant required at least one milliliter of tears, which is quite a substantial quantity.

