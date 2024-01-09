On The First Date, She Asks To See A Guy’s Bank Info Since She Only Wants To Date A Man With Money

A 31-year-old podcaster and social media influencer named Sofia Franklyn (@sofiafranklyn) has divided the internet after sharing her controversial dating requirement on an episode of her podcast, Sofia With An F.

She posted a clip of the podcast episode on TikTok, which has been viewed 1.6 million times. In the video, she is talking about why she asks to see the bank accounts of the guys she goes on first dates with.

Starting off strong, she began the 25-second clip by saying, “I’m not joking. I have asked the last three dudes I’ve dated for their bank account info on the first date.”

When her podcast guest, Leo Skepi, questioned the reason behind her unusual demand, she answered, “Because I only want to date a wealthy guy that has money.”

Then, Sofia elaborated on her thoughts further. “I think, you know, I have a job; I’m very successful, so I think I have every right to be like, ‘Hi, are we on the same level, or am I wasting my time?'” she continued.

In the caption of her video, she wrote, “I think I’m just being efficient?” However, many TikTok users were outraged by her remarks, claiming that money is not what marriage is all about.

“Marriage is first about love, commitment, decency, and respect. These last few years have shown me that spark has vanished and how greedy people are,” commented one user.

“Podcasts don’t necessarily make you wealthy. It all depends on the type of views the person’s getting, the ads they can bring into their podcast,” pointed out another.

“This just sounds like some entitlement. Like you are judging who you want to spend your life with based off what they have in their account, not who they are.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.