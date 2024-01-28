On The Grounds Of A 12th-Century Castle In Wales, Archaeologists Discovered Evidence Of Feasts In An Early Medieval Cemetery That Served As Rituals For The Dead

On the grounds of a castle built in the 12th century, archaeologists uncovered an early medieval cemetery with evidence of feasts that were held as rituals for the dead. The cemetery was located at the site of Fonmon Castle in the south of Wales and is estimated to date back between the fifth and seventh centuries.

It is believed that the cemetery may contain over 80 graves. Over the past two summers, archaeologists have been conducting excavations at the site, revealing several human remains, animal bones, and artifacts.

After analyzing the findings, they were left with a bunch of new details that were a great help in piecing together what life was like in the early medieval period. The investigations have also provided information about the history of the Fonmon Castle and the surrounding region, which is known as the Vale of Glamorgan.

According to Andy Seaman, a professor of early medieval archaeology at the University of Cardiff in Wales and leader of the study, the cemetery dates back to a period in Britain’s history that is shrouded in mystery. During this time, Roman rule had come to an end, and major changes in the social, economic, and political spheres were taking place, such as the rise of the Christian church and aristocracy.

“However, it is very poorly documented, particularly in the west of Britain where we have few historical records and archaeological sites are difficult to identify—and usually do not display good preservation of artifacts,” said Seaman.

The new findings at the castle were relatively well-preserved, so they can help reveal stories about the communities in existence during that specific era.

The cemetery was a very unexpected discovery. Based on a survey that was done in 2021, the site appeared to be a prehistoric settlement enclosure. Some of the human remains in the graves were arranged in crouched positions, which puzzled experts.

“There are a few really interesting aspects to this site. Firstly, we have a surprising diversity of burial practices. In cemeteries of this period, most bodies are placed on their backs, head to the west and feet to the east,” explained Seaman.

“But nearly a quarter of our burials are in a tightly ‘crouched’ position. This is seen at other sites but not usually in this concentration. One of our key aims is to understand what this means and how it might relate to the identities of these individuals.”

