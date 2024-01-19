One In Six Americans Get Sick From Foodborne Diseases Every Single Year, So Here’s How To Spot The Symptoms Of Food Poisoning And Handle It

In life, eating tainted food is basically a rite of passage. If you’ve never experienced a bout of food poisoning before, you will most definitely have one at some point in time. Unfortunately, outbreaks of food poisoning occur pretty often.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one in six Americans gets sick from foodborne diseases every year. That’s 48 million people.

Most cases of food poisoning can be resolved on their own within a short period of time, but some are more serious and can even be life-threatening. Out of the 48 million people affected by contaminated food every year, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die.

Food poisoning can be preventable if you practice proper food safety. However, there are times when you’re not in control of how food is prepared or stored. For example, you might eat at a friend’s house or at a restaurant. So, for those instances, it’s important to know how to spot the symptoms of food poisoning and what to do if you have it.

Symptoms of Food Poisoning

Food poisoning is a condition that is caused by consuming food or beverages that contain certain germs. Some common ones include Salmonella, E. Coli, and Listeria. Other sources of food poisoning can be parasites, such as Cryptosporidium and Cyclospora cayetanensis. Food poisoning can also occur from molds or toxins, like heavy metals.

Once ingested, the pathogen will multiply in your body and cause unpleasant symptoms. Most people with food poisoning will experience these symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, and chills.

After a few hours or a few days, you will start to feel better, which means that the contaminated food is slowly working its way out of your system. Your symptoms will vary in duration and intensity, depending on what pathogen you ate, how old you are, or if you have a medical condition that makes you immunocompromised.

If your symptoms persist for a while or become severe, it might be time to see a doctor. Bloody diarrhea or diarrhea that lasts more than three days, a temperature over 102 degrees, signs of dehydration, and excessive vomiting to the point where you can’t keep fluids down are all indicators that you need to see a doctor.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.