Reese Witherspoon Recently Shared Her “Chococinno” Concoction, Made Using Snow, But Faced Some Backlash Over Eating The Flakes

Be honest with me: when you were a kid, did you love eating snow?

In many countries and states across America, eating snow or making yummy treats with snow after a big winter storm is like a rite of passage.

In Canada, people will freeze maple syrup on top of snow and eat it like candy. In some colder U.S. states, people will scoop up snow and eat it with sweetened condensed milk and fruit as a tasty dessert.

Some people cringe at the thought of eating snow, worried it’s covered in germs. However, people are still eating it proudly. Even big celebrities have confessed their love of eating snow.

Reese Witherspoon, the beloved actress and producer, recently posted on TikTok a sweet concoction she made at home with some fresh snow, and the internet had a lot to say about it.

Although Reese is best known for her iconic roles in film and television, she’s also very active on social media and makes a lot of fun content for her fans to enjoy.

“We got a ton of snow over the past few days,” says Reese at the beginning of her viral TikTok video, where her family can be seen scooping white snow into two mugs outside her home.

“We decided to make a recipe.”

After scooping the snow into the mugs, Reese and her family took them inside and drizzled chocolate and salted caramel sauce onto them. Then, they topped everything off with some cold brew to make what Reese calls a “Snow-Salt Chococinno.”

