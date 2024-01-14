Refresh Your Space With A Healthy Dose Of Nostalgia And Color By Trying Out These 1970s Home Design Trends In The New Year

It may be the 21st century, but interior styles from the 1970s are taking over homes once again. In 2024, the ’70s are the go-to decade for home decor because it taps into nostalgia and satisfies people’s craving for color and joyful design.

However, there’s a knack for incorporating aspects of the trend. There’s no need to embrace every element from the decade unless you want your home to look like something from the set of a ’70s sitcom. Include just a few touches that are mixed in with your own style.

Don’t go overboard with the bold, crazy colors that are typical of the ’70s. Warm, muted shades of mustard yellow, pale green, burnt orange, and chocolate brown will provide a fresh and modern twist on the ’70s look. These earthy tones will give your home a calm and welcoming atmosphere.

If you want to get your disco on, here are a few tasteful design ideas that will spread some retro flair and capture the groovy vibes of the ’70s.

Floral Upholstery

In the early 1970s, “flower power” was a popular slogan used to promote peace, happiness, and nonviolence. During that time, the home decor reflected that slogan through the rise of floral prints. Brighten up your living space with fun, funky floral patterns on upholstered furniture. Solid-colored sofas with florals are reminiscent of the hippie period.

Animal Print Rugs

We will be seeing a major resurgence of animal prints in 2024. Animal prints may seem a little intimidating to work into your home, but if you do it properly, they can look really classy. One excellent way to incorporate animal prints is through rugs.

Zebra or leopard patterns are fun and quirky and won’t overpower your space. For a subtler touch, go with a patterned pillow or a throw blanket spread across your couch.

