Researchers Discovered That Electric Eels Can Change The DNA Of Other Marine Animals After Releasing A Powerful Electric Shock As Protection Against Prey

In a shocking study, researchers have discovered that electric eels may be able to release enough electricity to change the genetic structure of other marine animals in their vicinity.

But how can that be? It sounds like something straight out of a science fiction movie! However, it’s a very real phenomenon.

Electric eels have poor eyesight. In fact, they are nearly blind. As a result, they rely on a weak electrical signal similar to how radar works in order to explore their freshwater surroundings.

When they come across prey or need to protect themselves from danger, they will produce a high-voltage electrical shock to stun their victims.

An electric eel can release up to 860 volts of electricity, which is enough to cause electroporation, a process that creates temporary openings in cell membranes that allow DNA to be transferred through.

Electroporation is a method used in laboratories for genetic engineering, but until recently, it hasn’t been seen in nature before.

Scientists at the Nagoya University in Japan suggested that electric eels could be performing electroporation, zapping other organisms with environmental DNA that can be found floating around in the water. When an electric eel emits an electric pulse, any nearby creatures can become recipients of the DNA.

To test this idea, a team of researchers experimented with an electric eel and zebrafish. They introduced the animals to a tank of water that was treated with a DNA solution. If the zebrafish picked up any new DNA, they would glow a bright green.

Next, they put anesthetized goldfish in the tank to prompt a shock from the eel. The eel discharged 185-volt pulses of electricity.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.