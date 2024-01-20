Save The (Week) Date: The Unexpected Benefits And Challenges Of A Weekday Wedding

So, you’ve found the one, and setting a date for your big day is the only missing piece of the puzzle. A weekend wedding date might seem like the obvious choice. But have you ever considered having a weekday wedding?

This option might not be for everyone, but it is definitely something to think about. While there are some cons to hosting a wedding mid-week, there are also plenty of upsides that might really work to your advantage.

Pros Of The Weekday Weekend

First of all, everyone knows that weddings can drain your bank account dry– especially if you have a specific vision for your big day that you aren’t willing to compromise on.

That’s why weekday weekends can help make your ceremony and reception dreams come true, just in a more cost-effective way.

Many venues will offer substantial discounts for bookings made on weekdays. Caterers, photographers, and DJs even tend to offer lower prices during these less busy periods. Plus, some florists might be able to cut you a deal, and these savings can really add up!

Aside from price, it is also much easier to find availability when you are working on a weekday date. Your dream venue may have a months-long or even years-long waitlist for a Saturday or Sunday, but on a Tuesday or Wednesday, there will likely be more flexibility.

Not to mention, you won’t have to go up against the normal weekend competition of other soon-to-be newlyweds looking to save a date.

Finally, weekday weddings tend to be more unique experiences that can really set your day apart. A smaller weekday gathering can allow you to curate a more personal vibe, and the less traditional time slots allow for more creativity when it comes to planning.

