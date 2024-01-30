Science Says That Honesty As A Personality Trait Can Make Your Face Appear More Attractive To Others

Many people have said that a great personality can make someone much more attractive. Believe it or not, there’s actually scientific data that proves that to be true.

Specific, positive personality traits can enhance one’s physical attractiveness, and one of the most popular personality traits to do so is honesty.

Being truthful and honest on a daily basis is always a good idea, as it can strengthen your relationships and show good character. Some of the most admirable people are honest people.

Plus, research has proven that being honest and having honesty as a personality trait makes you seem more attractive.

There have been several studies conducted on what people deem attractive and how certain factors affect how attractive or unattractive people seem.

Recently, one study published in the scientific journal PLOS One analyzed how honesty affects attractiveness.

The study examined how non-physical factors influence facial attractiveness. In one of the experiments conducted, researchers gave participants a verbal description of a person, describing whether they were honest or dishonest.

Then, the participants were shown pictures of those people’s faces and asked to rate their attractiveness. Those who were described as honest rated higher in facial attractiveness.

The study also found that those who were described as having an aggressive personality rated lower in facial attractiveness. This isn’t the first time honesty has been proven to make people seem more attractive.

