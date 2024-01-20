She Accidentally Soiled Her Pants Right On The Street In New York City While Commuting To Work And Was Forced To Sit In Her Soaked Pants At The Office For Six Hours

In a city like New York, weird things are bound to happen. Nothing is impossible there. TikToker Natalie (@nattybgood) is detailing one of the most chaotic experiences she’s had during her time living in New York City.

While she was still in college, doing an internship in Los Angeles, she was at a party one night and ended up catching the norovirus, a highly contagious virus characterized by nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Since then, her body has never been the same, and her stomach was more sensitive.

Two winters ago, she soiled her pants in the streets of New York City. She had been staying with a friend in Soho because she didn’t have an apartment yet. She had just graduated from college and gotten a job in marketing at an Italian club.

Her job required her to be there every day, and it was a 40-minute commute from her place to work. Half of the commute was a walk, and for the other half, she took the train.

The night before she had to go to work, she ate an entire plate of nachos. She had also been feeling a little sick. The next morning, she had coffee and then started her commute. On the train, she started feeling sharp pains in her stomach. When she got off the train, she called her boyfriend during her walk to ask him if there were any bathrooms nearby.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t find any. She had to keep stopping and crouching down from the pain. When she was four minutes away from work, she knew something bad was about to happen. At the time, she was on a street with brownstone homes and small businesses.

So, she approached a lady watering flowers in front of a house and begged her to use her bathroom, but the lady told her it wasn’t her house.

Natalie took two steps and couldn’t hold it in any longer. To make matters worse, she was wearing wide-legged sweatpants without any underwear on. Immediately, she called her boyfriend to inform him that she had made a mess in her pants.

Then, Natalie texted her manager, asking if she had any pants she could borrow, which she didn’t. Natalie also couldn’t go home because she had already had time off the day before to look for apartments.

