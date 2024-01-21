She Accidentally Went On A Date With A Girl Who Tried To Sleep Over After Meeting Her On A Friend Finder App And Thinking They Were Just Going To Dinner As Friends

Making new friends is hard to do, especially as an adult. Sometimes, miscommunication is a factor in why some budding friendships never really get off the ground. TikToker Michelle (@michellespublicdiary) is detailing how she accidentally went on a date with a girl after thinking they were just meeting up as friends.

She met a girl on an app used to find new friends. While they were chatting on the app, they really hit it off. The other girl seemed sweet and outgoing. So, they decided to grab dinner at a restaurant, and the meeting went well.

She was exactly what Michelle thought she’d be like. But then, the girl started saying and doing things that made Michelle question if they were meeting up for a date as friends or for an actual date.

The first thing Michelle noticed happened when they were about to order their food. She assumed she would be ordering her own stuff because that’s what she usually did during dinner with her friends. However, the girl asked if she wanted to share dishes, to which Michelle agreed.

In the middle of dinner, she randomly told Michelle that she was attracted to girls and guys and had dated people of both genders before. Michelle thought it was an odd thing to say just because they didn’t really have any conversation that would lead to her sharing this information.

Then, when the time came to pay for the bill, they both took out their credit cards. Michelle’s assumption was that they would be splitting the bill, but the girl slid Michelle’s card back to her, saying that she definitely was not going to make her pay. Michelle was confused because whenever she and her friends went out to eat, they always covered their own portion of the check.

Michelle insisted on splitting the bill, but the girl kept fighting her on it, so she finally agreed to let her pay. After they were done with the check, the girl asked Michelle if she wanted to hang out since her ride wouldn’t be there for a couple more hours. Most places were closed at that time, so Michelle invited her back to her apartment, thinking they could chill in the lounge, watch movies, or play some games.

On the subway ride back to Michelle’s place, the girl tried to hold her hand. Michelle thought it was a little strange since they weren’t very close to each other yet. Back at her apartment, they were chatting, and somehow, they landed on the topic of intercourse. The girl stated that she liked sleeping with girls more than guys. At that point, Michelle was getting uncomfortable.

Five minutes later, the girl informed Michelle that her ride would not be showing up and asked if she could spend the night. Michelle said she wouldn’t be comfortable with that because they didn’t know each other very well, so the girl said she would find another ride home.

