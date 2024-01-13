She “Accidentally” Won An Item That Her Sister-In-Law Really Wanted At A Charity Auction, And Now She’s Getting Accused Of Being Spiteful And Outbidding Her Sister-In-Law On Purpose

This woman is married, and her sister-in-law is extremely competitive. According to her, her sister-in-law is actually “the type of person” who has to win at absolutely everything– whether it’s a board game or a sports tournament.

“Our families get along well, except for my sister-in-law’s need to be the best,” she said.

Just last weekend, her little rivalry with her sister-in-law came to a head, too, and it all began when they attended a charity auction together.

Apparently, there was a gorgeous handmade quilt being auctioned at the event, and her sister-in-law made a comment about really wanting it. But, while she realized that the quilt was pretty, she didn’t personally think much else of it.

Anyway, as the auction unfolded, her sister-in-law began “fiercely” bidding on the item.

“And it was for a good cause, so I thought I’d help drive the price up. You know, for charity,” she recalled.

That’s why she wound up “playfully” bidding a higher amount than her sister-in-law, and she swore that she expected her sister-in-law just to outbid her again.

Well, that didn’t happen. Instead, the auctioneer just accepted her bid, called it over, and she actually won the quilt.

At that point, her sister-in-law was very obviously upset and even wound up leaving the event not long afterward. Later on, her brother also gave her a call and basically accused her of being a real jerk.

